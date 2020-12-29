Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Roberts, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with Western Michigan University School of Medicine
Dr. Roberts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PPG - Sleep Medicine2231 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 266-5260
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Insightful, patient, efficient and incredible blend of science and empathy!
About Dr. Aaron Roberts, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1891088753
Education & Certifications
- Western Michigan University School of Medicine
- BRONSON METHODIST HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.