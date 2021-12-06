Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Greenfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Adena Greenfield Medical Center550 Mirabeau St, Greenfield, OH 45123 Directions (740) 779-4598
Adena Psychiatric Unit272 Hospital Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 772-7500
Champaign Dental Group4437 State Route 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Roberts is a highly knowledgeable and caring Dr. I really miss him at his old practice. I would continue to go to him for any of my orthopedic needs. I trust his judgement where my healthcare needs to be. Hope to be seeing him again soon.
About Dr. Aaron Roberts, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
