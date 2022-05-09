See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Aaron Poole, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Aaron Poole, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.

Dr. Poole works at El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine in El Paso, TX with other offices in Horizon City, TX and Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine
    10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 995-8566
    El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - Horizon City
    13001 Eastlake Blvd Ste 114, Horizon City, TX 79928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 995-8407
    El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - Las Cruces
    2930 Hillrise Dr Ste 6, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 228-3996
    El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - Northeast
    10640 Gateway Blvd N Ste B, El Paso, TX 79924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 221-6244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Del Sol Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
First Trimester Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
First Trimester Screening

Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2022
    he is my dad
    Joseph poole — May 09, 2022
    About Dr. Aaron Poole, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205917614
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
    Residency
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    Internship
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Poole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

