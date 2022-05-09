Overview

Dr. Aaron Poole, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Poole works at El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine in El Paso, TX with other offices in Horizon City, TX and Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.