Dr. Aaron Pile, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Aaron Pile, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Pile works at Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Arts Clinic
    1103 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 756-6751
  2. 2
    Ob/gyn
    10135 West Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 521-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 13, 2017
    When it comes to scheduling an urgent appointment it's almost impossible. The staff is usually friendly but the recently I have been trying to schedule an appointment for two weeks with no call back and today she told me the earliest I could be seen for an urgent appt is next tuesday I also told her I needed to speak with de pile about an allergic reaction to a medication she never asked for my name of anything new staff may be needed
    Florissant, MO — Mar 13, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aaron Pile, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659369965
    Education & Certifications

    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    • Martin Luther King Med Ctr
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Pile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Pile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

