Dr. Aaron Pile, MD
Dr. Aaron Pile, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Medical Arts Clinic1103 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-6751
Ob/gyn10135 West Florissant Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 521-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
When it comes to scheduling an urgent appointment it's almost impossible. The staff is usually friendly but the recently I have been trying to schedule an appointment for two weeks with no call back and today she told me the earliest I could be seen for an urgent appt is next tuesday I also told her I needed to speak with de pile about an allergic reaction to a medication she never asked for my name of anything new staff may be needed
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Martin Luther King Med Ctr
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
