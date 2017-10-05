Dr. Aaron Peterson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Peterson, DO
Dr. Aaron Peterson, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Village Psychiatry Pllc9525 Katy Fwy Ste 138, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 446-1611
I have been a patient of Dr. Peterson's for over 10 years now and highly recommend him. He has always taken the time to listen and make a fully educated and thorough assessment prior to making conclusions. He doesn't rely solely on medication, often advocating a combination including alternate coping mechanisms and meditation. After my medical insurance changed, I began seeing another doctor, but ended up returning to Dr. Peterson as fast as I could and don't even mind paying out of pocket.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457545303
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
