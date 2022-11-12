Dr. Aaron Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Petersen, MD
Dr. Aaron Petersen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Locations
Mesa Stapley1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 903-8917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Casa Grande560 N Camino Mercado Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 355-2238Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr Peterson and Southwestern Eye Center do a very good job of meeting the needs of patients. I was welcomed. Staff presented a professional approach answering my questions. Lastly I met with Dr Peterson. He explained the eye issue I have and solutions including referring me to another Doctor. I was completely satisfied with my appointment.
About Dr. Aaron Petersen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1972575140
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Petersen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petersen has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petersen speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.
