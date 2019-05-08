Dr. Pederson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD
Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-8490Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pederson is wonderful. He takes the time to answer questions and makes sure you understand his explanations. He is accessible, through the nurse's hotline, to answer questions outside of scheduled office visits. He gets that cancer is scary and has a professional manner that is very reassuring, caring and comforting. He and his staff are a great team and I feel like I'm getting the best care available.
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326211459
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Radiation Oncology
