See All Radiation Oncologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (10)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Pederson works at Memorial Health Physicians - Surgical Care in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Radiation Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradford Hoppe, MD
Dr. Bradford Hoppe, MD
8 (48)
View Profile
Dr. Laura Vallow, MD
Dr. Laura Vallow, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sunil Krishnan, MB BS
Dr. Sunil Krishnan, MB BS
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Medical Center
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-8490
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Georgia Regional Medical Center
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pederson?

    May 08, 2019
    Dr. Pederson is wonderful. He takes the time to answer questions and makes sure you understand his explanations. He is accessible, through the nurse's hotline, to answer questions outside of scheduled office visits. He gets that cancer is scary and has a professional manner that is very reassuring, caring and comforting. He and his staff are a great team and I feel like I'm getting the best care available.
    — May 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pederson to family and friends

    Dr. Pederson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pederson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD.

    About Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326211459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pederson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pederson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pederson works at Memorial Health Physicians - Surgical Care in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pederson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pederson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pederson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pederson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pederson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aaron Pederson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.