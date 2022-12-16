See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Aaron Pearlman, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (375)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Pearlman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.

Dr. Pearlman works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deviated Septum
Chronic Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Deviated Septum
Chronic Sinusitis
Throat Pain

Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 375 ratings
    Patient Ratings (375)
    5 Star
    (349)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Straight To The Point And Very Detailed With The Results Given… I Highly Recommend Dr Pearlman
    — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Aaron Pearlman, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295860286
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Medical Center
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pearlman’s profile.

    Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    375 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

