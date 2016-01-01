Dr. Ovadia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Ovadia, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Ovadia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elgin, IL.
Dr. Ovadia works at
Locations
1
Advocate Medical Group Elgin - Fletcher Dr745 Fletcher Dr Ste 301, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 741-0398
2
Advanced Urology8540 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 911, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 670-9119
3
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 670-9119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron Ovadia, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ovadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ovadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ovadia works at
Dr. Ovadia has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ovadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ovadia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ovadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ovadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.