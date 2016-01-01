See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Steubenville, OH
Dr. Aaron Orlosky, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Aaron Orlosky, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Steubenville, OH. 

Dr. Orlosky works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Sports Medicine
    3151 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Aaron Orlosky, DO

Specialties
  • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1760619217
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice, Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Orlosky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Orlosky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Orlosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Orlosky works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Orlosky’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlosky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orlosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orlosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

