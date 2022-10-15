Overview

Dr. Aaron Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at INLAND UROLOGY MEDICAL GROUP in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.