Overview

Dr. Aaron New, MD is an Urology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Refugio County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. New works at Citizens Urology Clinic in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.