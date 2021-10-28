Overview

Dr. Aaron Mull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Mull works at Orthopaedic Associates in Evansville, IN with other offices in Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.