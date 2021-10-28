Dr. Aaron Mull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Mull, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Mull, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Mull works at
Locations
-
1
Oa Therapy LLC515 Read St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 424-9291
-
2
Deaconess Clinic At Work Henderson340 STARLITE DR, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (812) 424-9291
-
3
Orthopaedic Associates Inc.5828 Pearl Dr, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 424-9291
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mull?
My visit was good!this is the first time I seen Dr.Mull he answered all my questions I would refer him to anyone!
About Dr. Aaron Mull, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1922394675
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mull works at
Dr. Mull has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.