Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- KY
- Bardstown
- Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD
Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Mulhall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary and Critical Care3615 E John Rowan Blvd Ste 203, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (270) 706-5787
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine2407 Ring Rd Ste 108, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 706-5787
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Bronchoscopy
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Asbestosis
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blastomycosis
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Histoplasmosis
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulhall?
About Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1801113576
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulhall accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulhall works at
Dr. Mulhall has seen patients for Pneumonia, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulhall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mulhall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulhall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.