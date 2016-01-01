Overview

Dr. Aaron Mulhall, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Mulhall works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary and Critical Care in Bardstown, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.