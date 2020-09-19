See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hilo, HI
Dr. Aaron Morita, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
41 years of experience
Dr. Aaron Morita, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.

Dr. Morita works at AARON H MORITA MD FACP INC in Hilo, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Aaron H. Morita M.d. Facp Inc.
    670 Ponahawai St Ste 223, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 935-5411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Cough
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Arthritis
Cough
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Arthritis
Cough
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2020
    Very Caring and acts quickly. When my blood sugar shot up he immediately called me and had me come to his office. He called, not his assistant.
    Marty C — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. Aaron Morita, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568405058
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morita works at AARON H MORITA MD FACP INC in Hilo, HI. View the full address on Dr. Morita’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

