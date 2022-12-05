Dr. Aaron Mohanty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Mohanty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Mohanty, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Mohanty works at
Locations
1
The University of Texas Medical Branch301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-1500MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Pediatric and Adult Primary Care Clear Lake Campus250 Blossom St Fl 4, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 632-7999
3
Pediatric Psychology-mental Health Bay Colony2785 Gulf Fwy S Ste 2.200, League City, TX 77573 Directions (409) 772-3695
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s my homie he’s awesome can be hard to understand him sometimes but he’s super cool
About Dr. Aaron Mohanty, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033159421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
