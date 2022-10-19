Overview

Dr. Aaron Milbank, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Regina Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Milbank works at Metro Urology in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Edina, MN, Maplewood, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.