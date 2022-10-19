Dr. Aaron Milbank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milbank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Milbank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Milbank, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Regina Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Milbank works at
Locations
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
United hospital333 Smith Ave N, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-8000
Mn Urology7500 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
Minnesota Urology PA2945 Hazelwood St Ste 220, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 999-6800
Minnesota Urology PA2855 Campus Dr Ste 530, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (651) 999-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- Regina Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milbank is an exceptional doctor. His skill and approach caught an aggressive prostate cancer in time for me to be treated and now I have a real chance at long term survival. He is very knowledgeable and does a great job at explaining the issues and treatments. One of the bests!!! Mike Maple Grove, MN
About Dr. Aaron Milbank, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milbank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milbank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milbank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milbank has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milbank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Milbank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milbank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milbank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milbank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.