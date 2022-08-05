Dr. Aaron Metrailer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metrailer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Metrailer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Metrailer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurotology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Metrailer works at
Locations
-
1
Kanis Office10201 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metrailer?
Dr. Metrailer is my ENT and I have always found him to be attentive to my needs and very good with his diagnosis and treatments. I will continue to have Dr. Metrailer on my health team as long as I possibly can!
About Dr. Aaron Metrailer, MD
- Neurotology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1437383361
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Ear Institute
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Washington and Lee University
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metrailer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metrailer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metrailer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metrailer works at
Dr. Metrailer has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metrailer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Metrailer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metrailer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metrailer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metrailer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.