Dr. Aaron Metrailer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurotology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Metrailer works at Arkansas Otolaryngology Center in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.