Dr. Aaron McMurtray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron McMurtray, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. McMurtray works at
Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-7081
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron McMurtray, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407872799
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMurtray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McMurtray using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McMurtray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMurtray works at
Dr. McMurtray has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMurtray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurtray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurtray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMurtray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMurtray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.