Dr. Aaron McLemore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron McLemore, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP176 Versailles Blvd Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 373-5926
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's very thorough
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Infectious Disease
