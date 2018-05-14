Dr. Aaron McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron McCoy, MD
Dr. Aaron McCoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT.
Dr. McCoy works at
Utah Valley Pediatrics1355 N University Ave Ste 210, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5919Tuesday7:00am - 4:45pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday7:00am - 4:45pmSundayClosed
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. McCoy sees both of my children and he’s fantastic with them! He’s very nice to them and makes them feel comfortable. He is good at answering my questions and never makes me feel dumb for asking. He always has an answer and is always willing to help us find solutions to concerns that we have. I always recommend him to everyone I know in the area all the time. We love him and he is definitely a pediatrician to consider if you are new to the area.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1124319314
- Pediatrics
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.