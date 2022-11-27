Overview

Dr. Aaron Maddox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Maddox works at Champaign Dental Group in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.