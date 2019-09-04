Overview

Dr. Aaron Macdonald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll GA and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Macdonald works at AnMed Spine and Neurosurgery in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.