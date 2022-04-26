Dr. Aaron Liddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Liddell, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Liddell, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO.
Locations
Dr. Matthew K. Alleman, DMD2373 Central Park Blvd Unit 301, Denver, CO 80238 Directions (303) 963-0441
Colorado Oral Surgery - Cherry Creek Office400 S Colorado Blvd Ste 450, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 963-0439
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Denver Health Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liddell is kind, patient and extremely knowledgeable. He is one of the best doctors that has ever attended to my son who recentlyhad bilateral joint replacement. His bedside manor and expertise in his field are unparalleled. I highly recommend Dr. Liddell. He change my son's life!
About Dr. Aaron Liddell, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1336322346
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liddell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liddell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
