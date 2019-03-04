Dr. Lear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Lear, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Lear, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Lear works at
Locations
Akron General Orthopedics224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 384-1980
Akron General Health and Wellness Center - Stow - Radiology4300 Allen Rd, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 344-4115
Akron General Family Medicine1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-6047Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to Dr Lear for his patience and compassionate approach to caring for me and several other members of my family. He is an excellent doctor and great man.
About Dr. Aaron Lear, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1225017452
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Lear works at
