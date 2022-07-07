Dr. Lay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Lay, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Lay, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Emory Clinic At 1365 Clifton Road - Primary Care1365 Clifton Rd NE Ste 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Answered all my questions so that I knew what to expect from surgery.
About Dr. Aaron Lay, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lay accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lay has seen patients for Blood in Semen (Hematospermia), Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.