Dr. Aaron Lasker, MD
Dr. Aaron Lasker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Penn Neurological Institute330 S 9th St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 662-3606
- 2 145 King of Prussia Rd # 304, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (215) 662-3606
- 3 1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 300, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 526-5210
St. Luke's Neurology Associates - Bethlehem1417 8th Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-5210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have been going to Dr. Lasker for about 7 months and am fortunate to have found him. He was very objective and professional with my new Parkinson’s diagnosis along with listening to my concerns. He explains things well and is compassionate.
Dr. Lasker has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dementia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
