Dr. Aaron Kuzin, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Kuzin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Peacehealth United General Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kuzin works at
Locations
Northwest Eye Surgeons1306 Roosevelt Ave, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 428-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Eye Surgeons-Smokey Point16404 Smokey Point Blvd Ste 303, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions (360) 658-6224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Eye Surgeons2075 Barkley Blvd Ste 205, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 676-6233Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Peacehealth United General Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent surgeon, diagnostician, is personable, and has provided me outstanding service.
About Dr. Aaron Kuzin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114128519
Education & Certifications
- USC
- Carney Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Ophthalmology
