Dr. Aaron Kromhout, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Kromhout, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Kromhout works at Creating Harmony Women's Healthcare in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barbara Clutter MD
    1941 Johnson Ave Ste 202, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 548-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 23, 2019
    I would, and have, recommended him to family and friends! Easy to talk to and genuinely cares for you!
    PASO ROBLES, CA — Apr 23, 2019
    About Dr. Aaron Kromhout, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093717472
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Kromhout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kromhout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kromhout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kromhout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kromhout works at Creating Harmony Women's Healthcare in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kromhout’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kromhout. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kromhout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kromhout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kromhout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

