Dr. Aaron Kern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Kern, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group5750 Downey Ave Ste 100, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 633-1301
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron Kern, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891726725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kern speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.
