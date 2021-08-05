Overview

Dr. Aaron Katz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--1300 Franklin Ave in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.