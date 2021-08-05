Dr. Aaron Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron Katz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Urology Associates - Long Island1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML6, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 535-1900
NYU Langone Urology Associates - Upper East Side944 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (516) 535-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr Katz is a caring professional doctor that puts his patience first. He is truly an expert in this field and his staff are professional. My husband was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer and we went to Dr Katz for a second opinion ten years ago. He took excellent care of my husband; who today is cancer free. I can’t thank Dr Katz and his staff enough for their true dedication and expert professional knowledge in Urology. The best in the field of Urology. My husband is happy and doing well.
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740399922
- Columbia University Presbyn
- Maimonides Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Carnegie Mellon U
