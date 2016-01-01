Dr. Aaron Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Katz, MD is a dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. Dr. Katz completed a residency at Albany Med Center Hospital. He currently practices at Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Katz is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic PC2020 N CHURCH STREET PL, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 457-4432
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. Aaron Katz, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487654380
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
