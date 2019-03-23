Dr. Aaron Karlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Karlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Karlin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Karlin works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic LLC69318 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Karlin for the past 5 years. I'm not a pediatric anymore, but I'm so thankful he continues to see me. The waits can be lengthy, and the schedule seems to change quite a bit, but honestly it's not an issue for me. Dr. Karlin is by far the best doctor I've seen after having a brain injury and stroke at 15. He's been the most helpful in my recovery. I don't know where I'd be without him. Thank you, Dr. Karlin!
About Dr. Aaron Karlin, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1295783769
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ and Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ
- Pediatrics and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Childrens Hospital Medical Center and University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Mayo Medical School
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlin works at
Dr. Karlin has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
