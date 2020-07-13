Dr. Aaron Kaplan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Kaplan, DO
Overview
Dr. Aaron Kaplan, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Kaplan Pediatrics7707 San Jacinto Pl Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 943-9151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaplan has always been extremely patient and understanding with both of my children. I never feel rushed, and both of my kiddos feel comfortable with him and his staff. He has been amazing!
About Dr. Aaron Kaplan, DO
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326024316
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
