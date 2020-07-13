See All Pediatricians in Plano, TX
Dr. Aaron Kaplan, DO

Pediatrics
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aaron Kaplan, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Kaplan works at Kaplan Pediatrics in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaplan Pediatrics
    Kaplan Pediatrics
    7707 San Jacinto Pl Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Immunization Administration
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypoglycemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep-Walking
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 13, 2020
    Dr. Kaplan has always been extremely patient and understanding with both of my children. I never feel rushed, and both of my kiddos feel comfortable with him and his staff. He has been amazing!
    Shannon Beckmann — Jul 13, 2020
    About Dr. Aaron Kaplan, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326024316
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Kaplan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

