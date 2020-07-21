Dr. Aaron Jaworek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaworek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Jaworek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Jaworek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They completed their fellowship with Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Jaworek works at
Locations
-
1
Specialty Physician Associates LLC3445 High Point Blvd Ste 400, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 866-2006Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
David A. Prager MD PC2851 Baglyos Cir Ste 201, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 867-7134
-
3
Bethlehem Ear, Nose & Throat Associates6695 Sullivan Trl, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Directions (610) 867-7134
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaworek?
Dr. Jaworek was very patient with my teenage daughter and I was extremely impressed by his comprehensive approach to healthcare. He paid attention not only to the reason for our visit (ear) but identified other possible concerns that should be addressed to ensure her overall health as she matures. He was knowledgeable and very thorough. Excellent!
About Dr. Aaron Jaworek, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1124258884
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaworek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaworek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaworek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaworek works at
Dr. Jaworek has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaworek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaworek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaworek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaworek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaworek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.