Dr. Aaron Ilano, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (52)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Aaron Ilano, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ilano works at Einstein Vascular & Thoracic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Klein Building
    5501 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-6178

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Aaron Ilano, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609127661
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Ilano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ilano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ilano works at Einstein Vascular & Thoracic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ilano’s profile.

Dr. Ilano has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

52 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilano.

