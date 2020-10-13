Dr. Aaron Ilano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Ilano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Ilano, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ilano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Klein Building5501 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6178
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ilano?
Dr. Ilano and his staff are superb. My brother had a stoke and required surgery Dr. Ilano and Jackie not only prepared him for the surgery, they provided the best follow-up care. Both provided follow-up calls to my brother and myself to ensure we were comfortable with the results of the surgery. Jackie is supportive and knowledgeable. She assisted us in obtaining physical therapy within hours of our call. In a time when you are wholly dependent on others, this is a great team.
About Dr. Aaron Ilano, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilano has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.