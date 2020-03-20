Overview

Dr. Aaron Hurd, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Hurd works at Augusta Vascular Center-West in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.