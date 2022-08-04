See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and UAB Hospital.

Dr. Hoffman works at West Alabama Neurosurgery & Spine PC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Alabama Neurosurgery Spine PC
    701 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 (205) 737-6085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center
  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Partial Lung Collapse
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2022
    The absolute best Doctor I have ever had.
    Richard Rutherford — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1902010788
    Education & Certifications

    Vanderbilt University
    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
