Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and UAB Hospital.
Locations
West Alabama Neurosurgery Spine PC701 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 737-6085
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best Doctor I have ever had.
About Dr. Aaron Hoffman, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
