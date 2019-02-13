Dr. Aaron Hesselson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hesselson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Hesselson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Hesselson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Berea and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Hesselson works at
Locations
Kentucky Adult Congenital Heart Program800 Rose St Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-0295
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Berea
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor. I’m 61 and have died several times. I was rushed to Lexington hospital because my own doctor couldn’t take care of the problem. He is very good. Explains to the non medical patients and family what is going on and what he’d like to do to fix your problem. His office is 2.5 hours away from home but will travel that far to feel good about my care. Thank Dr Hessellson. Office staff is great too. Really listen to you.
About Dr. Aaron Hesselson, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053344945
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hesselson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hesselson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hesselson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hesselson has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hesselson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hesselson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hesselson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hesselson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hesselson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.