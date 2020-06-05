Dr. Aaron Heide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Heide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Heide, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Heide works at
Locations
Nevada Neurology & Vascular Center llc1761 College Pkwy Ste 115, Carson City, NV 89706 Directions (775) 501-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed Dr. Heide and his staff. He helped relieve my pain on the first visit. He was friendly, informative and kind. His staff was efficient and attentive.
About Dr. Aaron Heide, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891722773
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center Hosps
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heide has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heide accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heide works at
Dr. Heide has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Heide. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heide.
