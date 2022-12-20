Dr. Aaron Haug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Haug, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Haug, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Haug works at
Locations
-
1
HealthONE Neurology Specialists499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 764-6403Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I finally found Dr. Haug and he specializes in RLS!! I have suffered with this condition for over 30 years. He was knowledgeable and he listened to me. We have a plan of action and I can't say enough wonderful things about my appointment today!
About Dr. Aaron Haug, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1962606467
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Denver|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado Denver
- Neurology
Dr. Haug has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haug accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haug works at
Dr. Haug has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Restless Leg Syndrome and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haug on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Haug. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haug.
