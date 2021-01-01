Dr. Aaron Hagge-Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagge-Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Hagge-Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Hagge-Greenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Locations
White Plains Office122 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 949-7556
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hagge-Greenberg is a confident experienced surgeon.I have an enlarged prostate which created some problems. He performed prostate surgery at White Plains Hospital with excellent results.Every one there was terrific. I would recommend Dr.Hagge-Greenberg and the White Plains Hospital
About Dr. Aaron Hagge-Greenberg, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952666877
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagge-Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagge-Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagge-Greenberg has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagge-Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagge-Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagge-Greenberg.
