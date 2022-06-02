See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Aaron Hager, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Aaron Hager, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hager works at River City Eye Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Kenedy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Antonio Clinic
    3338 Oakwell Ct Ste 212, San Antonio, TX 78218 (210) 930-2015
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Kenedy Clinic
    3349 S Highway 181, Kenedy, TX 78119 (210) 930-2015
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Floaters
Diabetic Retinopathy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Dystrophy
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Esophoria
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Exams for Glasses
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Hager does a great job explaining my eye problems to me. He was assuring and supportive as is his staff. Easy to schedule and very little wait time.
    About Dr. Aaron Hager, MD

    Ophthalmology
    12 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1366749343
    Education & Certifications

    San Antonio Uniformed Srvs Hlth Edu/Wilford Hall/BA Med Ctr
    University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    John Brown University
    Ophthalmology
