Overview

Dr. Aaron Hager, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hager works at River City Eye Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Kenedy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.