Dr. Aaron Hager, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Hager, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Clinic3338 Oakwell Ct Ste 212, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (210) 930-2015Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kenedy Clinic3349 S Highway 181, Kenedy, TX 78119 Directions (210) 930-2015Friday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hager does a great job explaining my eye problems to me. He was assuring and supportive as is his staff. Easy to schedule and very little wait time.
About Dr. Aaron Hager, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366749343
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Srvs Hlth Edu/Wilford Hall/BA Med Ctr
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- John Brown University
- Ophthalmology
