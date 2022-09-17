Dr. Guyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Guyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Guyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Locations
Talllahassee Orthopedic Clinic3334 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8174Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic603 Wheat Ave Ste 800, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Directions (229) 246-3608
Aesthetica Surgery Center LLC505 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-3060
Archbold Center for Wound Management and Hyperbaric Medicine113 W Hansell St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had 12 screws put in my ankle. Its now 4.5 months since my surgery and I have gained much of my range of motion back. My incision has healed up great. I feel that Dr. Guyer really did a wonderful job and that it will help me get back to work and live a good life. UPDATE I have now 2.5 years later a little more to tell. Early 2022 I had a Arthroscopy and Debridement surgery. My pain had increased and so had the arthritis. The surgery went very well. It did hurt a lot for about a month but needed to be done. I still have pain and swelling every day, but I have my foot and can walk! Not only did Guyer and team help after the first emergency surgery to save my foot, but went back to help provide more lasting comfort. I would highly recommend Guyer and his awesome team!
About Dr. Aaron Guyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780630558
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO

