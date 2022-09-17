Overview

Dr. Aaron Guyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Guyer works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Bainbridge, GA and Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.