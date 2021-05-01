Dr. Aaron Grotas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grotas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Grotas, MD
Dr. Aaron Grotas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Locations
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grotas was kind, informative, encouraging, and generous with time. I exited my appointment with a better understanding of my condition and a hopeful view of its solutions.
About Dr. Aaron Grotas, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518092048
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med
- Beth Israel Mc
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grotas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grotas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grotas works at
Dr. Grotas has seen patients for Polyuria, Neurogenic Bladder and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grotas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grotas speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Grotas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grotas.
