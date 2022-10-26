Overview

Dr. Aaron Greenspan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Carlinville Area Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Greenspan works at Metro East Gastroenterology Ltd. in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.