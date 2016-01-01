Dr. Aaron Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Gray, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
-
1
Univ Phsyicians-specially Care Asso1100 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-2663Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 7687 PO Box, Columbia, MO 65205 Directions (573) 884-7733
-
3
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 884-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
About Dr. Aaron Gray, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1629276043
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.