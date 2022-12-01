Dr. Aaron Grand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Grand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Grand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Locations
Wexford Anesthesia Associates PC6001 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-3850
Champaign Dental Group103 Pleasant Dr Ste 209, Aliquippa, PA 15001 Directions (724) 933-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grand inspected my hand for numbness.
About Dr. Aaron Grand, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Grand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.