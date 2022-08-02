Dr. Aaron Gould, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Gould, DPM
Overview
Dr. Aaron Gould, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Locations
A to Z Family Footcare12695 McManus Blvd Bldg 7A, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 561-8671Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gould is a rare gem! My husband had an infection and his office agreed to squeeze him in the same day. All other offices had appointments one week or more away. That was fortunate for us because the infection needed immediate attention and Dr. Gould ended up admitting my husband to the hospital for surgery. He was very caring before and after the surgery and took time to answer all of our questions. He even gave my husband his cell phone number so we could reach out with any concerns. During the hospital stay, my husband’s foot got worse and he took the time to figure out what the issue was and helped us advocate for the best care at the hospital. My husband is currently receiving post-surgery treatment, and once again, Dr. Gould is amazing. My husband sends him photos of his foot to his cell any time he has concerns or questions, and once again, his office squeezes him in when needed, even after business hours. Dr. Gould is an amazing physician and is truly one of a kind!
About Dr. Aaron Gould, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255329868
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Clarkson
