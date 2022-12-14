See All Plastic Surgeons in Tualatin, OR
Dr. Aaron Gorin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (84)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aaron Gorin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.

Dr. Gorin works at Aaron D Gorin MD in Tualatin, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aaron D Gorin MD
    6464 SW Borland Rd Ste B1, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-7222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
  • Tuality Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Microdermabrasion
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Microdermabrasion

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 84 ratings
Patient Ratings (84)
5 Star
(79)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 14, 2022
Dr. Gorin is by far the BEST physician I’ve ever worked with. He’s available 24/7 and makes you feel important all the time. I highly recommend him & his nurse Mary is amazing!!
Rochelle Mallory — Dec 14, 2022
Photo: Dr. Aaron Gorin, MD
About Dr. Aaron Gorin, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174514897
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Oregon Health Sciences University
Internship
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Undergraduate School
  • University of Oregon
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Gorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gorin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

84 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

